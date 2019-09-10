Liberty Co. deputies searching for battery suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 10, 2019

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says it is actively searching on Burlington Road for a suspect who hit a woman.

Deputies say they got a call telling them Joshua Adkins hit a woman Tuesday morning. Before deputies arrived, Adkins ran away to the area north of Burlington Road.

Adkins is believed to be in the are between Burlington Road, State Road 65 and County Road 67A. Deputies and the K-9 units are searching the area now.

If you are in the area, the sheriff's office says to secure your home and vehicles immediately. Deputies say to call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

