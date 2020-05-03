Liberty County COVID-19 cases jump to 60; prison reports dozens of cases

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

The Florida Department of Health reported dozens of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Liberty County Sunday, jumping the rural county's total from 8 to 60 overnight.

According to DOH Data, 59 of the sixty reported cases are men. None have required hospitalizations.

The Florida Department of Corrections reports COVID-19 cases in its institutions. According to that report, the Liberty Correctional Institution has 56 infected inmates and two infected staff members. Nearly 300 inmates are in medical quarantine, meaning they may have had contact with an infected case.

According to the DOC website, the all-male Liberty CI has a capacity of 1,330. The DOC reports 373 positive cases in inmates across its facilities, including seven cases at the Gadsden Correctional Facility.

