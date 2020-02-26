Liberty County Deputies arrest two on animal cruelty charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 26, 2020

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested two people on animal cruelty charges.

Authorities say in January, Liberty County deputies were at the home of Steven Richter and Darby White near Bob Sanders Road in reference to an ongoing investigation.

According to officials, while at the home, deputies observed animals at the home despite Richter and White being on state probation for a previous charge of animal cruelty and had a special condition that prohibited them from having animals.

Deputies say later in January, officials received a complaint regarding Richter and White's dogs roaming onto other people's property.

LCSO says on February 12, with the assistance of Alaqua Animal Refuge, deputies traveled to the home to remove the animals found on the property, which included one dog, two puppies and a cat.

Officials say in an interview with Richter, he told authorities that five puppies had died in the home several days after their birth and that they were unable to care for the puppies.

Deputies say both Richter and White were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals as well as violation of probation.