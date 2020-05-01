Liberty County Supervisor of Elections arrested on fraud, misconduct charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the Liberty County Sheriff's Office has arrested Liberty County Supervisor of Elections Gina McDowell on charges of fraud and official misconduct.

Authorities say investigators found that, over a period of several years, McDowell and "a companion," used more than $40,000 in SOE funds for personal expenditures, not associated with official SOE business.

FDLE says the investigation showed McDowell attempted to conceal the fraud by misrepresenting public records.

State Attorney Jack Campbell's Office assisted with the investigation.

McDowell has been booked into the Liberty County Jail on one count of organized scheme to defraud and two counts of official misconduct.

