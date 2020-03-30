Blood banks say need for blood donors is critical

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Life South, a local blood bank in South Georgia, is urging healthy residents to donate blood.

The coronavirus is leaving hospitals short on critical needs, and that includes blood.

South Georgia Medical Center's entire supply of blood is donated by local community members through Life South.

But that supply is drying up, according to the non-profit's community development coordinator, Laura Bialeck.

"At this particular time, we are in a critical need for blood," she said.

This month, United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams urged all healthy Americans to donate blood, saying he's worried about a potential shortage.

According to Bialeck, Life South saw a spike in donors that following week. But it was only temporary.

"It's kind of a struggle to collect blood that we need for the community," Bialeck said.

Wesley Seay is a vascular ultrasound tech at South Georgia Medical Center. He says he tries to give blood as often as he can.

Working in the heart-surgery department at SGMC, he sees the impact of this pandemic first-hand.

"It's impacting the blood supply a lot," he said. "People are not out and giving blood and as often as they normally would. A lot of people are sick and taking medicine, so they can't. So it's a real need in our community right now."

Although people are being asked to only go out for the essentials, Bialeck says you're still allowed - and encouraged - to donate blood.

She tells WCTV they're taking donors' temperatures and making sure they're well before donating.

According to the organization, one in every seven people entering the hospital will need a blood donation, and just giving a pint can save up to three lives.

Click here to find a Life South blood mobile near you.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.