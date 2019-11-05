Lifelong Outdoor Pursuits Expo gives seniors options for active, healthy lifestyles

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Life after retirement is something many people think about it; the third annual lifelong Outdoor Pursuits Expo gives seniors in our area healthy options for things to do outside.

Leon County and the City of Tallahassee partnered to bring the expo to the community at the Goodwood Museum and Gardens Carriage House.

From hiking trails information, to kayaks, to archery, to golf, the options were endless.

The Tallahassee Senior Center's Susan Davis said seniors today want to stay active and be social.

"Meet other people that have similar interests that they can hook up with and do stuff together, we've got a lot of that," said Davis. "I think it gives them an opportunity to try new things and that's always fun! Once you retire, there's really life after retirement!"

Davis says it's important for mental and physical health to stay active.

Not only were outside organizations present, but participants could also learn more about the Lifelong Outdoor Pursuits program, which involves education workshops, demonstrations, and field trips. Those include camping, tubing, geocaching, and excursions to caverns and trails.

