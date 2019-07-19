Lime scooters hit the brakes in Tallahassee after geofence issues with FSU

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Lime scooters in Tallahassee are hitting the brakes, as issues arise with the geofence around Florida State University's campus.

A spokesperson from Lime wrote to WCTV in an e-mail, "We're in touch with the City and are working on software update that will prevent scooters from operating on FSU's campus."

The statement went on to say that in a show of good faith, Lime has temporarily paused its scooter program in Tallahassee.

"We hope to be serving Tallahassee with convenient, affordable and energy efficient transportation options again very soon," said Lime.

As part of the three month pilot program agreement with the City of Tallahassee, the five scooter vendors are required to keep e-scooters off the FSU, FAMU and TCC campuses.

The City of Tallahassee received reports of scooters being on campuses, and notified all of the vendors of the issue. The City is insisting that the companies comply with the operating agreement, keeping scooters off campus.

