Lincoln High Valedictorian inspires class graduates with story of survival

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Hundreds of graduating students turned their tassels Tuesday in a packed Civic Center parking lot.

Lincoln High School kicked off a week of drive in graduation ceremonies for Leon County Schools. Families of 480 graduating seniors packed the parking lot to celebrate a class that will go down in history, many decorating their calls with balloons and signs.

The names of each senior was read over a loudspeaker with their pictures on a screen, dressed in caps and gowns. Many of the parents traded cheers with honking horns.

Experiencing challenges and overcoming adversities were common themes from the administration who took the mic before the ceremony.

"The Lincoln student understand that these things are stepping stones to meeting their goals, and those goals will be realized," said Principal Dr. Allen Burch.

They're helping encourage students to overcome with Lincoln High Trojan Pride and strength. It's how Valedictorian Josh Lamar is living every day.

"Living for the moment kept me grounded. It's a lot to look forward to, senior year most people get 'senioritis' and give up halfway through, but there's still more to go. After you're done graduating you're not done with life," Lamar explained how he kept pushing through the pandemic.

But that wasn't his only challenge.

Lamar was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 14. He went through three brain surgeries his senior year.

"The ability to even read, the ability to even talk, the ability to move all my ligaments," Lamar said. "I was very thankful at the time because it could have been a lot worse."

The graduate says he learned to appreciate all the small things, sending the same message to the class of 2020.

"Keep enjoying the little things, they'll slip by and it'll eventually become the big things that you miss," Lamar said.

During his speech, he told the class that going through this taught him that no one is defined by their experiences, but how they react to them.

Lamar plans to attend the University of Central Florida and study neuroscience, so he can help kids go through what he went through, and hopefully, make that experience a little bit easier.

Lincoln High was the first of six ceremonies over the next three days.