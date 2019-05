By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Lincoln Trojans baseball team fell to Atlantic Coast, 3-1, to see their season come to an end in the 8A region quarterfinals.

Atlantic Coast moves on to face the Chiles Timberwolves.

