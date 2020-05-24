Lincoln hires alum BJ Daniels as football coach

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports

Lincoln High School has hired former standout quarterback BJ Daniels as the next head coach of the Trojans football team. Daniels was introduced to the squad via a Zoom conference on Saturday evening after being selected from five finalists according to the athletic department.

The Tallahassee native will return to his alma mater following the departure of Quinn Gray who stepped down as Head Coach to accept a job at Alcorn State this April.

Daniels was a standout player for LHS in the late 2000s signing with USF out of high school. While in Tampa, Daniels would rack up over 10,000 all purpose yards under center with the Bulls before spending five years in the NFL.

Daniels has been an assistant at Leon High for the last two seasons in the fall while playing in both the short lived AAF and XFL in the spring as a member of both the Salt Lake Stallions and the Seattle Dragons respectively.

WCTV will have more on this story as it develops.

