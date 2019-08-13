Lincoln tight end, Clemson commit Ennis invited to HS All-American game

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
August 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Lincoln High School tight end and Clemson commit Sage Ennis has been named to this year's Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

This year, four Blue-Grey All-American Bowls will be played, with Ennis taking the field in Tampa on Jan. 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in a North vs. South game.

Dallas (Dec. 16, 7 p.m. and Jan. 20, 2020, 7 p.m.: East vs. West) and Atlanta (Jan. 13, 2020, 6 p.m.: Blue vs. Grey) will play host to the other three games.

