Little baby Autumn continues to beat the odds, taken off transplant list

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It is a journey that we have been following for months as a Tallahassee baby that was born with several serious health issues fights for her life. Baby Autumn Fox captured the heart of people across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Earlier this year, her family was forced to give up their home and business to be near her at Shands Children's Hospital in Gainesville while she waits for a heart transplant.

After a rough week Autumn's mother, Nicole Fox, said the baby is not currently a transplant candidate and has been listed as 'inactive' while she fights off two viruses and pneumonia.

"She put me through the ringer this week," said Nicole, during a phone interview from Autumn's hospital room on Friday night. "I guess she's a fighter."

Autumn's mother said that a week before, Autumn's condition had taken a turn for the worse, as her gas and oxygen saturation levels started to act up. Nicole said that last Friday, doctors directed her to come back to the hospital and to start making plans for Autumn's future.

"They wanted to know, would I want them to do CPR if that is what the case may be," she told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "They said that they did everything they could and, at that time, they needed a miracle to happen to get her through the next 24 hours."

Nicole said that after that conversation she took a moment alone with Autumn.

"I went over to her and I was just talking to her and holding her hand and I was like, 'Autumn, just show me what you want to do. If you want to keep fighting, that's fine, but if not, I understand,'" she recalled. "Within two or three hours her stats went up and I'm like, 'I'm not pulling her plug.'"

Autumn made it through the weekend and doctors later discovered that she had contracted two viruses, the rhinovirus and the enterovirus, which were part of the issue. Nicole said she credits an online community of "prayer warriors" for helping Autumn pull through.

"It had to come from prayers," she said.

Autumn is not out of the woods yet. Nicole said that earlier in the day on Friday, it was discovered that she had developed pneumonia in one of her lungs. However, the family is glad to still be in the fight.

"Right now, we're just hoping for a more positive outcome," she said.

In April, the Tallahassee community held a fundraiser for the family.

