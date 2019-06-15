'Live Like Levi' movement spreads joy in honor of Thomasville teen killed in crash

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 14, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville High School senior, Levi Knop, was tragically killed in a car accident on U.S. Highway 319 back in January.

Nearly five months later, Levi is still changing a lot of lives in a number of ways.

"It's turning into his life and the way he lived it. How he took every day and lived it to the fullest," said Joy Knop.

Shortly after losing her son, Joy discovered a new movement in his honor.

"I didn't know the effect he had on so many until after we lost him."

Friends of the family coined the phrase 'live like Levi'. A movement that's now all over stickers, t-shirts, and social media.

It uses his love of baseball, like his jersey number 12. Every month on the twelfth reminding people to show small acts of kindness and love.

"He was happy to have breath in his lungs. You never caught Levi without a smile on his face."

From tragedy to tiny blessings, a movement and a community now living like Levi.

To live like Levi is to wake up every day with a good attitude, and give 100% to whatever it is you're doing."

The first annual Live Like Levi baseball tournament is taking place at Barber Park on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Part of the proceeds will help Levi's new scholarship fund, which helps local baseball players going off to college.

Anyone interested in donating towards the Levi Knop scholarship can contact the First Bank in Thomasville.

For more information on the Live Like Levi movement, click here.