Live Oak Police investigating after 48 firearms stolen from business

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 29, 2019

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Live Oak Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating after 48 firearms were stolen from a gun shop on Ohio Avenue North on July 15.

LOPD says the business' surveillance footage shows the incident occurring around 3:30 a.m. on July 14 and shows two suspects entering the business by breaking the glass with a sledgehammer.

Authorities say the surveillance footage shows the suspects breaking the glass cases holding the guns with a sledgehammer and began to place the guns into bags that were brought by the suspects.

Officials say the suspects were in the business for approximately three minutes before exiting and leaving the scene in a dark colored car that traveled north on US Highway 129 towards I-10.

Police say the suspects left with 41 handguns and seven rifles.

According to Live Oak Police, the suspects appeared to have cut the perimeter fence of the building, allowing them to enter the gated business.

Officials say, based on the nature of the crime, ATF were contacted and made aware of the incident.

Live Oak Police say they are working with ATF agents in the investigation.

Authorities say the identities of the suspects are unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Live Oak Police Department.