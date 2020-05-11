Live Oak doctor no longer allowed to treat female patients after groping accusations

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2020

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) — A Live Oak doctor is no longer allowed to treat or interact with female patients under an emergency order the Florida Department of Health issued after two women accused him of groping them during routine visits.

Brij Bhushan Manohar Lal Rana had his license restricted on April 30, according to the FDOH emergency order. On April 18, 2018, a 48-year-old woman went to Urgent Medical Care in Live Oak to get her blood work results from Dr. Rana, the order says.

As she was leaving, Dr. Rana pulled her close and intentionally grabbed her breast, the order says. The woman was shocked and pushed Dr. Rana away then left the building.

She reported the incident to her mother, her then-husband and the Live Oak Police Department.

On Feb. 10, 2020, a 42-year-old woman went to Dr. Rana for a routine examination. According to the order, Dr. Rana wrapped his arm around her back when she went to shake his hand at the end of the exam.

Dr. Rana then used his other arm and moved his hand onto one of her breast. The order says the patient moved his hand away from her breast and left the examination room in shock.

The patient reported the incident to the nurse at the front desk, her fiance and the Live Oak Police Department.

"Any female patient that presents to Dr. Rana for any purpose is in danger of harm within the confines of the examination room," the order says. "Dr. Rana's conduct is of a nature that is likely to continue as long as he continues to treat female patients without supervision."

A proceeding seeking formal discipline of Dr. Rana's medical license will be coming in the future, the order says.

A PDF of the emergency order is attached to the article. Desktop viewers can find it in the top right section of the page, while mobile users can find it at the bottom of the story.

