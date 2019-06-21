Live Oak woman facing 84 counts of animal cruelty after animals found malnourished, in poor living conditions

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Suwannee County woman has been arrested and charged with 84 counts of aggravated animal cruelty after authorities discovered 50 cats and 34 dogs malnourished and living in poor conditions.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday morning, deputies were sent to a residence in the 16400 block of 77th Road in reference to animal neglect.

Authorities say as they approached the home, there was a strong odor of animal urine and once they entered the residence, they discovered the animals who appeared to be malnourished and found feces scattered throughout the residence.

Deputies say the owner of the residence, 54-year-old Jennifer Ann Dyviniak, had previously surrendered nearly 30 animals to Animal Control who, upon examination by a veterinarian, found that the animals were infested with disease and skin conditions.

Authorities say negligence on Dyviniak's part caused excessive and repeated infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering upon the animals found within the residence.

SCSO arrested Dyviniak and transported her to the Suwannee County Jail, where she faces 84 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Deputies say the animals have been seized by Animal Control and are currently being treated by a vet at the Suwannee County Animal Shelter.