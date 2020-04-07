Lively Technical College puts clinical trials on pause

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Lively Technical College has put its clinical trials on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to nursing students at the technical school, Lively Tech originally planned to resume its clinical, but it decided Monday to delay them.

The students told WCTV they were worried about having to return to classes in order to graduate. The technical college had received the go-ahead from the Department of Education to hold clinical simulations for small groups of fewer than 10 students.

However, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he suspended that, so he can get more guidance from the Leon County Health Department before moving forward.

