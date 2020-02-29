Local 72 year old woman celebrates her 18th birthday

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 29, 2020

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) –

Leap Day happens once every four years, and for most it means an extra day, but for one local woman, it means a birthday. 72 year old Patricia Press turned 18 on Saturday, "I’m coming of age today, I’m celebrating."

Patricia Press is sitting in her kitchen with her sparkly tiara and ballons. This is how she welcomes adulthood, "I can vote, I can drive a car, and all those other 18 year old things which is really fun." The 72 year old teacher has had memories to last a lifetime. She shared her 10th birthday with her son, who just so happened to also turn 10. When she was a freshman in college, at the stroke of midnight she celebrated a regular birthday, on what she calls on ‘un’birthday year. Her favorite birthday celebration was her 8th birthday at Alligator Point, "It snowed at the beach on my birthday." That same birthday she had found out she was pregnant, and had a cake that read ‘Happy Pregnant Leap Birthday!”

The festivities are anticipated with glee not only from Patti, but also from those she holds dear. Among that select few is her oldest son, Michael, "I was sixteen when she was only like six I think and even now as a teacher when I tell other colleagues that she is turning 18 I get strange looks."

Turning 18 twice, is what Patti calls a cause for celebration, "I have a special day but I think birthdays are special for everyone."

She hopes that every four years she continues to feel young, “I am seventy two but I don't feel old I don't think old, I think young."

With each celebration of a leap birthday, Patti’s loved ones wish nothing but continued health, happiness, and to be surrounded by lots of love and good company, "Hoping that she will be happy and enjoy her moment in the sun,” shares Carol Frangchi, Patricia’s sister, “and just soak it all in."

"She is just an amazing woman,” admires Michael, “very unique, very kind, very special, so we are here to celebrate this special day."