Local AMVETS chapter to receive grant for Tallahassee National Cemetery bell tower

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The local AMVETS chapter has made it a mission to install a bell tower at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

The group will ask for $7,500 from the Tallahassee City Commission at its meeting Wednesday night. The group is in its final stage of fundraising for the project.

National cemeteries around the country have bell towers, so that's why the AM Vets chapter in Tallahassee wants one here.

This area has about 18,000 veterans that are eligible to be buried at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

The proposed bell tower will be 40 feet high and have a catalog of more than 700 songs. It will play Taps at 5 p.m. each day.

"I personally believe it's important. Freedom is not free," Randy Miller, the chairman of the Bell Tower Finance Project, says. "We need to do everything we can to honor our veterans who have gone before us, to make sure our country remains strong and free."

The National AM Vets office provides 50% of the funding for the tower. Its total cost is $100,000. The local chapter has held many fundraisers over the last four years.

Miller says Leon County has pledged to match the city's $7,500 grant.

The group is getting final clearance and finishing up construction contracts.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.