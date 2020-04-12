Local businesses are make creative changes to survive this pandemic

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 11, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) --

In this new world of social distancing, making adjustments everyday can be a hard reality for most, but some local businesses are up for the challenge.

COVID-19 is forcing businesses to make major changes.

“I feel like you know every week we just kind of take it as it comes and figure out what to do next," said The Polka Dot Press Owner Kim Williams.

Williams says she’s been making specialty COVID-19 items to make light of the pandemic.

“The more we can stay relevant and hear from our customers and in their mind’s eye, the more we’re going to come out on the other side," said Williams.

But after recently expanding her shop, Williams says the virus’s timing couldn’t have been worse.

“April and May are two of our biggest months," Williams goes on to say. "It’s been really hard not to let people in the shop.”

Williams isn’t the only business owner adjusting. “That T-Shirt Guy” owner Shannon Sullivan has taken to the streets to take advantage of business by helping others.

With t-shirt sales slowing some, Sullivan started selling t-shirt masks to whoever needed it.

“Kinda of got the idea that there was a shortage of (masks) and people weren’t able to buy them," said Sullivan. "So I also think that some people don’t want to wear a funny looking mask but they might wear this.”

Meanwhile, to help the community stay positive, Williams and her husband decided to create a rainbow of hearts on their shop.

“We just cut out hearts all day and it took us about six hours to install it," said Williams.

The idea is helping to keep the community and her business together, one heart rainbow at a time.

“This too shall pass and hopefully they’ll come back in droves when this is all over," said Williams.

Both The Polka Dot Press and That T-Shirt Guy are still open and are actively taking orders.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.