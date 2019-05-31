Local congressman speaks out after disaster relief bill stalled for third time

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It was another setback in Congress on Thursday for the $19.1 billion disaster relief bill after a freshman representative from Tennessee was unwilling to offer his support.

"I am very concerned about spending $20 billion that is not paid for, and any time that we're expanding the debt of this country in such a way, and attempting to do so again through a process that does not allow for a debate of the taxpayer's elected representatives, than that's a concern of mine," said U.S. Rep. John Rose (R) of Tennessee.

Rose blocked it during an open session in what is yet another blow to many people across the Florida Panhandle and in South Georgia who are waiting for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Democratic Rep. Al Lawson, who represents Florida's District 5, said he was "disappointed" that the House had not passed the bipartisan bill. It was the third time in less than a week that it failed to get the stamp of approval.

The stalemate came after there was a bright glimmer of hope. Last Thursday, the Senate ended months of gridlock when it passed the measure. All four of Florida and Georgia's Republican senators supported the bill.

However, on Friday, it was blocked by freshman lawmaker Chip Roy (R) of Texas, who said he was concerned over how the bill would be funded and the lack of money included for the southern border. It was blocked again on Tuesday by another Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who said a vote should have been held before members of Congress left for recess.

Lawson called it a breakdown of Congress.

"There's no reason that people who were devastated 9 months ago should be in this position," he said over the phone Thursday night. "This is a total breakdown with so many members of Congress and that's not good. The American people deserve more."

Lawson said the number of people in the region who need help is in the thousands. He said the bill included funding for FEMA, Tyndall Air Force Base and reimbursements for cities that have spent their reserves. The money will go to people affected by natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires and flooding.

The silver lining it that lawmakers will get another chance to pass the bill when the House returns to Washington next week. Lawson said he is confident that the issue will be resolved by Monday night. The president has indicated he will sign it once it reaches his desk.