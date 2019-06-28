Local Democratic watch party draws dozens

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

June 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WCTV) - Roughly 65 people showed up to a debate watch party hosted by The Leon County Democratic Party at Beef 'O'Brady's in Tallahassee on Thursday night.

"I like to see who's strong, who's making some good points in terms of policy. I think its important," said Juanda Beck-Jones, from the Democrats of North Florida.

The debates are the beginning of a long battle for the 2020 Presidential election. Most of the attendees watched and listened intently, occasionally clapping and cheering when they heard something they liked.

"It's very exciting. I think we have strong candidates," said Patty Ball Thomas from the Democratic Executive Committee. "Choices, choices, choices."

Many people said they were excited about their prospects.