Local Fan Drive aims to keep Big Bend seniors cool.

By Ben Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In the midst of the hot summer temps, some of our most vulnerable residents can be forgotten about. That’s why two organizations are teaming up to help seniors beat the heat.

For the third year in a row, 103.1 The Wolf and Elder Care Services are putting on their ‘Fan Week.’

The goal, to raise as much money and collect as many fans as they can to be handed out to seniors in the Big Bend.

Last year, they raised over $11,000. They hope to beat that this year.

Also, Elder Care Services says seniors often have difficulty paying their utility bills during the summer months. They are also accepting donations if you’d like to help.

To donate to ‘Fan Week’, you can do so online at 1031thewolf.com, or drop off money or a fan in person at 2222 Old St. Augustine Road.

To help with a senior’s utility bills, you can donate online at endercarebigbend.org, or drop off your donation at 2518 West Tennessee Street.