Local Jewish community 'angry' over recent synagogue shooting

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A shooting at a Jewish synagogue in San Diego that killed one woman happened on the last day of Passover, and exactly six months after 11 people were killed at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh.

On Monday, members of the local Jewish community reacted to the news and said they were angered and disgusted by the events.

"The sentiment that I have been hearing here in town is anger. Anger that this has happened yet again," said Ellie Simon, the president of the Tallahassee Jewish Federation.

Simon said that in following the most recent attack, the community is coming together to try and figure out what to do next.

"We have added security," she said. "Different synagogues are handling it in different ways with additional security."

The added security has become commonplace for many houses of worship.

"Violence in churches is something that, in American history, has always been," said Mike Wallace.

Wallace is a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office and was previously an officer with the Quincy Police Department. He now teaches different religious campuses how to establish 'Awareness Teams' and how to protect their congregations.

He said, while attacks on religious institutions are nothing new, he sees how the attacks are changing.

"What they are getting to be is senseless," he said.

Efforts are also being made at the state level. Session on Monday began with a rabbi who prayed for the victims. State senators then stood for a moment of silence. Some pushed for action on a bill that would allow religious institutions to either hire armed guards or allow concealed-carry during church services.

"We all want to have the ability to not only protect ourselves, but those that may be attacked while we are worshiping. So, I believe that is one of the few ways to stop somebody who looks to harm with a weapon like a gun, is to respond in kind," said Rep. Erin Grall, a Republican from Vero Beach.

The legislation cleared the House with a vote of 79-35.

Simon, who did not comment on the policy, said the community support and the extra effort she sees being done by police are helping.

"It makes me so happy when I see police officers come around my synagogue just to monitor the situation," she said

On Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Temple Israel, there will be a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony. It will now also be an evening to honor the victims of the San Diego and Pittsburgh synagogue shootings, and the shootings around the world at other religious institutions. The public is encouraged to join.

Wallace said any congregation that would like help with a safety assessment can call him at LCSO at (850) 606-3334.