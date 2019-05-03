Local Jewish community participates in Holocaust Remembrance Day

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Holocaust Remembrance Day was celebrated with a Yom Hashoah service at Temple Israel Thursday night.

Dozens of community members showed up to the ceremony, which was presented by the Holocaust Education Resource Council, Temple Israel, Congregation Shomrei Torah and the Tallahassee Jewish Federation.

Rabbi Jack Romberg said the faith uses the event to remember and learn about the genocide that killed more than 6 million people. The ceremony also honored the victims of two deadly synagogue shootings that happened in the United States in the past six months.

"There is something happening in this country that is pushing violence against Jews and other groups," Romberg said. "We have to unite in our commitment in morality, to the need for love for everyone, the need to not teach hatred, but to teach tolerance."

The ceremony followed an interfaith news conference at the temple where around 25 local religious leaders came together in solidarity against the violence.