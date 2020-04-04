Thomasville woman is makes handmade masks

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 4, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- With the shortage of face masks quickly growing, folks are getting crafty, making their own protective gear at home.

Akemi Ackert is one of many people joining the trend of making masks at home. Using common household items like paper towels, elastic bands, gauze and tape, Ackert has made several different mask designs.

"I tried to show everybody," Ackert said. "And I made lots of it. I will send [them] to somebody else or, if you need anything, I love to do donations"

Ackert stresses that the masks are not of professional grade, but at least you can protect yourself.

She is happy to share her masks with anyone who needs one. "I give to supermarket ladies, and post office ladies," Ackert said. "And they never ask me but I just give it to them and I feel good."

Ackert is excited to make masks for more people in her local community. She hopes to inspire others to use what they already have at home, to keep themselves safe.

If you need a mask or would like a tutorial, Ackert encourages you to send her an email with your request at akemilove080@gmail.com