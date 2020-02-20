Local Vietnam Veterans group leading restoration of Veteran head stones at Oakland Cemetery

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A local Vietnam Veterans group holding court during their monthly meeting at The Hooch tonight, making plans for their next project; re-aligning the headstones at the city's Oakland Cemetery.

That's where military service men and women were buried before the Tallahassee National Cemetery existed.

At Oakland Cemetery, there are 164 graves, almost all of them with a 210-pound headstone that will have to be painstakingly removed and then replaced.

It was first noticed during a visit from a local group of Vietnam vets. Tomb stones that were crooked, leaning and varying heights.

Many of them were about 12-inches too high.

"My oath of enlistment has not expired," said Joe West, President of Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter 96. "We came across this while wee were visiting killed in action grave sites and noticed the un-uniformity of this veteran's section.

"After seeing the National Cemetery and seeing how in-line, no matter which way you look, they're perfectly lined up, and coming here and seeing the disarray of each row, it's disturbing that our veteran's here don't have the dignity and respect that they would get in a national cemetery," West continued.

So the local VVA Big Bend Chapter 96 reached out to the cemetery and the City of Tallahassee, which donated materials.

Then, the group joined forces with another vet group to provide the labor.

"We'll do a small row and get a feel for how it's going to go, how uch time, how much materials we're going to need to finish it up." said Keith Planner, President of Vet Inc. Tallahassee.

Each headstone will be gently encased for protection, then the ground loosened before nearly 210 pounds are lifted so they can re-dig, then the stones will be put back and pressure washed.

While it's a community effort, the Vets behind it say it's just part of the oath they took so many years ago.

"We're constantly in need and, for me to be able to give a little back, I just think it's great," said Planner.

"That's just how it works in our brotherhood," added West.

They plan to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 29. Anyone who wants to volunteer to help is invited to.

They say if all goes well, they may move on to other cemeteries in the area.