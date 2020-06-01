Local activists meet with law enforcement about community trust

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Sunday afternoon, local law enforcement leaders sat down with young people who were part of peaceful protests during the weekend; the NAACP facilitated the meeting and streamed the sit-down on Facebook.

WCTV followed up on three major items discussed: The release of body camera footage in the three officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee in 2020, the addition of voice command for automatic recording from the Tallahassee Police Department mobile app, and the power afforded to the current Citizens Advisory Committee.

“There were several bad apples in the crowd yesterday but that’s not what we stand for," said one protester.

Body camera footage

State Attorney Jack Campbell told Sunday's group and WCTV in an interview that he cannot release evidence before the grand jury has investigated.

However, the young activists, as well as Attorney Mutaqee Akbar, say the body cam videos could answer questions and calm the community.

"This is not me being mad. This is not me being out of control. This is my being outraged. This is me being hurt," said one protester during the meeting.

"I feel with the turmoil, with everything that's going on with the concerns about shootings of black men across the nation and these local incidents as well, that it's his duty and responsibility to release that information so it can be clear," said Akbar.

Akbar wrote an open letter to the State Attorney, saying the law is in favor of releasing the video.

"We see all the time where snippets come out, parts of a video come out, parts of a confession come out, statements come out, all kind of things come out before a grand jury is convened," said Akbar.

However, State Attorney Jack Campbell disagrees, and says it's unethical for him to release the video to the public before the Grand Jury has completed its investigation.

"Because I should not do anything, if they are indicted for murder, they need to have a fair trial just like anybody else does," said Campbell.

Campbell says as soon as the cases are over, he intends to release the evidence.

"We're gonna still do it right, we're not going to take a shortcut when it comes to justice," said Campbell.

“Believe me I wish I could get every crime solved in 24 hours," said Campbell. “It’s more important to me that I get correct and just resolutions, than quick resolutions”

COVID-19 has slowed the entire justice process down; grand juries have been unable to meet since March.

As of now, they are scheduled to be able to convene on July 3; Campbell is asking the community for patience with the process.

“However, we feel about any of these cases, the officer, just like any other citizen, should be afforded due process," said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell. “Just like any other citizen there assumed innocent until proven guilty by the grand jury.”

Mobile app addition

Leaders and activists in the room were in agreement about a new addition to TPD's mobile app; the peaceful protesters say it would make them feel safer when interacting with law enforcement.

The group is requesting that the app have the capability to initiate audio and video recording with voice commands.

"A keyword could be given, and once that keyword is given, like you're talking to Siri or something else on your phone, that your phone would automatically start recording," explained Chief Revell.

"So that people, when they feel unsafe, don't have to reach for their phone and possibly get shot. Don't have to reach for their phone and make you feel uncomfortable. Because I hear what you're saying," said one activist in the meeting.

Akbar also said he liked the idea.

"I think anything that gives us more access to law enforcement coming in, more access to video and technology, how technology improves," said Akbar.

Chief Revell says he does not know if the technology exists or would be compatible with the current app, but is willing to meet with protesters this week to find a way to make it work.

Citizens Advisory Committee

The peaceful protesters called for an independent citizens' review board to be created, saying they want to give the community more of a voice in law enforcement.

"So that somebody outside of yourselves can investigate you," said one woman. "People on the street have already asked for it, people across the country are asking for it, an Independent Citizens Review Board."

The Tallahassee Police Department has created a Citizens Advisory Committee, chaired by Pastor Rudy Ferguson, and a Youth Citizens Advisory Council. However, Akbar says they need more power.

"There is a bridge there between the community and law enforcement, but I do think that there needs to be more strength in those committees as far as being able to independently investigate these types of situations," said Akbar.

Chief Revell says the power and responsibility for the advisory committee come from the legislature.

"We will make sure that they have all the information that we can give them. Their job is to bring forth recommendations and proposals to the police department, and we will certainly make those public, because we want the public to know what is being recommended," said Chief Revell.

Chief Revell says he wants to be held responsible for ensuring the department implements as many suggestions from the Citizens Advisory Committee as possible.