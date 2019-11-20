Local artist prepares for performance in the capital city

By: Christen Hyde | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee native Royce Lovett is back home from Hollywood, fresh from "The Voice" stage. He's in the capital city preparing for two upcoming mix-tape release concerts.

The concerts are happening Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. Lovett will release new music and open the floor up for questions from attendees.

Tickets for the concert are twenty dollars. You can visit Royce Lovett's Eventbrite page to purchase tickets.

Lovett was a contestant on "The Voice", choosing Gwen Stefani's as his coach. He learned some valuable lesson while on the show.

"It was beautiful, I learned all these incredible stories from all the different people who were there and I just kind of fell in love with who I am, like more and more, just appreciating myself and not comparing myself," said Lovett.

As Lovett finishes up his tenth year in the music business, he encourages others just starting out to rise above the noise and focus on what's in their heart.

"Good music floats, good art floats, it's like wood … so keep putting out good art and someone is going to see it. Someone down that river, is going to see your good music, your good art, floating somewhere. So persistence is key," said Lovett.