Local band Tallahassee Nights Live gives special performance for charity

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Saturday night, Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on the River hosted local group Tallahassee Nights Live for a live recording of the group’s original songs including a special tribute.

The group says music can be therapeutic and with the turmoil in the world right now, they want to share it with their fans.

Tallahassee Nights Live’s performance brought great singing, dancing and a notable love for making music.

Although the seats were empty, the group says they’re happy to share their art with fans again.

“We look to give them something that they can take away with them. Which is hope, which is love, which is joy, which is happiness," said TNL member Kamie Hayes. "So we hope that when people see this production that that’s how they feel.”

The members of the group, just like many others, use music as a way to express themselves.

“Everyone understands music," explained TNL member Kadija Christie. "They can all relate to it and definitely connect with it and I find music to be really healing. Especially during these times.”

The times she’s referring to, is the sense of divide seen across the country surrounding recent incidents of police involved deaths and protests.

“I mean everything that’s happening in the world is happening in our own communities," said Detroit Griffin. "So it’s motivation for us to want to be positive and be together.

TNL tells WCTV that they're looking to bring people together.

“That’s what we do in Tallahassee Nights Live. We do this to reach somebody, touch somebody no matter what you look like," exclaimed TNL member Jhori Stallworth.

The band says they're hoping that they can use their voices to take a stand.

“So we’re not being silent anymore," said TNL founder Darius Doc D Baker. "We’re going to go out to spread love, spread truth and support each other because that’s what this is all about."

After the band finished their performances, they debuted a special tribute song dedicated to the civil movements happening around the country. The song preaches that everything will eventually be alright.

If you want to find out more about Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and see Tallahassee Nights Live performance, you can visit TLM Charity Group's website.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.