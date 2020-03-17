Local bars and clubs prepare for 30 day closure

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Dining out in Florida is changing due to coronavirus.

Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis recommended that restaurants in the Sunshine State cut the number of people allowed inside by half, while also staggering and limiting the seating to create distance. He also encouraged consumers to take advantage of take-out or delivery options.

But for Florida bars and clubs, their doors are now officially closed. The governor mandated that the change be enacted for the next 30 days.

As of 5 p.m.Tuesday afternoon, bars and clubs across Tallahassee have officially closed their doors and will keep them closed for the next 30 days.

"Life is going to be different than it has been,” shares Carl Bengston, who has owned 926 Bar and Grill for the past three years.

Since the outbreak, he says that they have been providing sanitizing stations to employees, keeping doors propped to minimize what people touch, and decreasing the amount of people allowed indoors at one time. One of their employees happens to also work for the Department of Disease Prevention and Control, who has been aiding in assisting with precautions.

But the most important and effective difference, the use of disposable cups, plate, forks and knives.

“Even if you brought a soda cup back up and say I want a refill, you are going to get a new cup,” shares Bengston, “We are not taking any chances."

Bengston states that Saturday was their last event. After noticing customers not adapting to the safety and hygiene measures, like separated seating, the business decided to close their club side this week. He knew it would mean a hit to their revenue, as Bengston says their busiest days are Friday and Saturday.

But at this time, their 'pub' side remains open, "We can still provide the community at least with a place to check in with each other and get feed."

Over at Palace Saloon, the St. Patrick’s Day festivities were in full swing Tuesday. But as the sun went down, the bar said goodnight.

The chairs were stacked and the tabs closed.

Laura Lowe has been the owner for 13 years. She says the decision by the governor is one that has her torn, “You know I understand because I don't want my mom to get it and I don't want to be the one to give it to her,” she expresses, “but at the same time, I also have another family of young ones I have to take care of."

What hurts her the most, is knowing that the closure will hurt her employees. Lowe mentioned DeSantis’ small business loan program, but shares the application is lengthy and time consuming, and the money is not promised.

Regardless, Lowe says she will continue to provide for her employees, for them not to worry.

But regardless of the sudden changes, she is remaining hopeful that there are better days ahead, "If you are out and about and you are going to restaurants please remember to tip your servers because that is how they make a living." Lowe also hopes that when local bars and clubs like hers reopen, that the community not only shows up, but helps out when needed.

926 Bar and Grill says while they are still open and are welcoming customers, they are heavily encouraging their delivery and takeout service for customers.

