Local bars found guilty in hit-and-run case, ordered to pay $30.8 million

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee jury has found local bars Potbellies and Cantina 101 Restaurant and Tequila Bar guilty in a hit and run case that left an 18-year-old woman permanently disabled after being hit by a drunk driver who was an employee of Potbellies.

The victim in the accident, Jacquelyn Faircloth, has been awarded $30.8 million.

“Sadly, this senseless accident, in which illegal underage drinking played a major role,has left Jacquelyn incapacitated for life," said Don Hinkle, who represented Faircloth. "This young woman was a member of the National Honor Society and several other organizations. She had planned to attend FSU upon graduation from high school and was interested in a career in communications and film production. Instead, she requires expensive treatments and full-time care. This has been devastating for her and her family and never should have happened.”

