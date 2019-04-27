Local business reopens after being burned down

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Back in January of 2017, Derrick Howard, better known as Debo, came to work one morning, to find his business burned to the ground. This, after an arsonist set his store, Debo Stereo Installation, on fire.

Saturday afternoon, Debo, opened his doors yet again, this time new and improved.

Debo shares, "Through it all I said, I trust in god you know so that's what kind of held me together."

Debo is still in disbelief, over the incident almost two years ago,

"You been in that same place for about 10 years or more, and then in one morning it's gone. I mean it's just very devastating," expresses Debo.

Devastating, and yet, Debo, loaded up his van, and was selling whatever equipment he could, on the go.

Debo says if it wasn't for the community support, and donations, he would have never been able to get back on his feet.

"What you do is put, well, money in a mans hand and he's going to choose what he's going to do he's going to go back to work," mentions Debo.

And work he did. Even through hardship, Debo managed to keep his doors open, which caught the attention of now business partner, Alex Dixon.

The owner of D&S audio shares why he felt the need to help out, "After seeing the tragedy that happened to him at his shop, i reached out to him and extended my olive bramch, for him to come over here."

Debo states what Dixon told him, many moons ago, "What can I do, he said one thing I'll tell you. He said my dad never stopped a good man from working, and I said wow. If it's like that then I'm all in."

Saturday afternoon, Debo able to share his good fortunes with friends, family, and customers.

Family member, Stephanie Bradley says, "Well I am hoping that everybody come out and support him. He's supported a lot of people so I hope they do that in return."

His hard work, not going unnoticed by his son, Jatyran Howard, "He might stumble but he'll get back up, and he'll keep walking."

And with a smile and positive attitude, he is back to doing what he loves.

Bradley states, that's all she could have hoped for, "I'm proud of him. A lot of people would give up. But he didn't. He just kept the faith and kept going."

And now, D&S Audio and Debo Stereo Installation, is officially open for buisness,

Debo shares what today means to him, "To be able to celebrate, right now, today, I have to thank god for everything he's done so far and all that he's going to do and do in the future."