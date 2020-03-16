Local business closes amid Coronavirus crisis

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 15, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Of course...

Impacts on our lives ramping up just in these past few days...

And it seems that will only continue from here.

As bars and restaurants face pressure to avoid big crowds...

One tallahassee institution is shuttind its doors.

The moon nightclub announced today that they will cancel all of their events

Indefinitely for the first time in 35 years

Making others wonder if bars and restaurants should do the same...

Governor ron desantis

"You've had some really serious events that a lot of people have been looking forward to, that have been cancelled."

Spring-time tallahassee and word of south are two of the major events governor desantis is referring to..

And sunday, the moon nightclub has cancelled their events indefinitely..

Owner scott carswell says, it was the right thing to do

Scott carswell, moon nightclub owner cg at 00:18

"We weren't mandated to do it here at the moon but it didn't seem like it had any common sense factor for me to push it."...

Although his venue may suffer a loss in revenue,

His worries lie with other businesses

Scott carswell

"The poor restaurant people. I'm in a bad situation here but at least our inventory preserves itself. I'm not in the food business."

With folks staying home, restaurant owners are wondering if they should shut their doors.

Governor desantis saying sunday, he doesn't think that should be the case

Governor ron desantis cg at 00:49

"You've seen municipalities say there needs to be a certain amount of distance between each table, maybe have a 50 percent limit in terms of the restaurant. I think that would probably be more feasible."

The cdc has announced that gatherings of 50 or more should be postponed or cancelled for at least 8 weeks..

Leaving carswell to say this is just another obstacle for everyone to get through together...

Scott carswell

"I guess that's kind of where we are as a community. It's turning to ourselves and waiting for this thing to catch up with itself."..

Playing the waiting game, and hoping for the best..

Tpd has also announced that they have suspended employment of off-duty officers

Until april 14,

A date that the moon hopes, they can re-open on...