Local business up in flames Sunday morning, now picking up the pieces

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Owner Roderick Davis is now picking up the pieces after a fire on Sunday morning sent All Day Long Custom Apparel up in flames.

The electrical fire, officials say, started from a socket that was connected to one of the heating presses. The damages are estimated to be around $10,000.

Owner Roderick Davis looks at what is left at the boutique and workshop he worked so hard to build. Burned shirts, fabrics, appliances; his shop now gone.

The workshop is covered in sod and the storefront is filled with water and smoke damage. But Davis is not letting this setback hinder him. He shares, the journey is not over for ADL.

With every sweep, and pick-up of clothes, ADL is slowly moving forward. For Davis, the sight is still a sore one, "It's just hard. To watch it to actually look at it and realize that I no longer have it."

Davis began his business 19 years ago, and has been at this location off of Jackson Bluff Road for eight years.

Davis says this shop is his pride and joy, "You work so hard to keep a business for one and to lose it to a fire, you have to call all your clients and let them know I can't complete your order because your stuff is burnt up, and it's tough."

Tough, but loyal customers like Retha Smith, who has known Davis for eight years, stands by his side, "He knows that you can get knocked down but you can always get back up and you can always get back up better."

Makesha Crayton, has seen Davis' journey since the very beginning.

She says that ADL Custom Apparel was not only beloved in the community, but the community loves Davis, "Its not just about the apparel that he has made but the spirit that he has, he is an excellent excellent guy."

Although Davis shares that the damage hurts, he knows something better is coming, "If it wouldn't have happened I would be here doing work, but now that it has happened I think it is meant for me to rebuild and start over. And do something more."

From the ashes, Davis promises that a new beginning will come, "ADL I love you. I love this business I love this store. And I wish it could have been different but know that I am here I just want to continue on."

As of now no plans have been set forward as to the future of All Day Long Custom Apparel, but Davis hopes to rebuild and start anew.

