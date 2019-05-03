Local businesses gear up for graduation weekend

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's graduation weekend in Tallahassee as students from FSU and FAMU and TCC celebrate their achievements.

The ceremonies run through Sunday and local businesses are seeing a rush as out-of-town visitors stream into Tallahassee.

Many businesses tell WCTV their focus this week has been preparation, stocking up on extra items ahead of time to move faster and serve their customers.

Proof Brewing General Manager Michael Koffman said the brewery has stocked up on "plastic cups, dry goods, paper towels, extra liquor, extra wine."

This weekend has proved to be a marathon, not a sprint, as different businesses see crowds on different days.

"Tomorrow morning is going to be super busy, probably dead in the afternoon, and then Sunday could be anything," said Micah Holmbeck, the Roaster's Assistant at Catalina Cafe.

How is he getting through the weekend he described as "bananas in a barrel"?

"A lot of coffee!" said Holmbeck.

Although Proof Brewing and Catalina Cafe see large crowds over the weekend, a different coffee shop, All Saints Cafe, gets big business at a different time.

All Saints Cafe is wildly busy during finals week.

"This year was no exception. The students have a lot of studying to do and we're a great place to do that," said part-owner Evan McLaughlin. "Towards the end of the week, more people are done with finals and they don't want to be in the same area they've been in all semester long, so they kind of avoid us toward the weekend."

Although their crowds are earlier, it does not mean they won't see any customers; for some, coffee is definitely needed!

"A lot of larger groups coming in sporadically throughout the day, during graduation weekend people want some bagels and coffee before they go and sit for four hours," said McLaughlin.

Proof Brewing is gearing up for a big weekend extending through Sunday, as people celebrating Cinco De Mayo.

"We have live music tonight; that's going to be amazing. We've got a DJ Saturday night," said Koffman. "Extra staff of course, we're at like 100% staff for the weekend. Come on out enjoy the great weather."