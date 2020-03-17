Local businesses struggle while residents work remotely

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Small businesses in Tallahassee are feeling the sting of people staying home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One local auto shop says they've lost business with university students gone, state workers staying home, and the legislative session effectively over.

Tommy Mihalich owns T&F Automotive; he says some of his customers called asking his team to stop working on their vehicles that are currently in the shop, because they themselves aren't working, and don't know when they'd be able to pay.

Mihalich uses a credit card company from Albany, New York; that company has temporarily shut down, meaning Mihalich cannot accept credit cards or use any of that money.

He says he's lost 70% of his business, and his shop is on track to lose about $25,000 in one month.

Mihalich is concerned about his employees and says he may have to temporarily shut down his business.

"Because at one point I've got to weigh the differences and say hey, what's more expensive, keeping the doors open and keeping the lights on or shutting everything down and saving the energy bill and hoping for the best," said Mihalich.

Governor Ron DeSantis has activated an emergency bridge loan program for small businesses. It's managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to provide short-term interest-free loans of up to $50,000.

Applications are due from March 17 to May 8.

