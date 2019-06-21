Local church hosting toy gun buy back to teach kids dangers of using violence

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Friday at New Mount Zion AME Church, local law enforcement and the NOBLE Organization are teaming up to fight crime in the community. And, officials say, it starts with the youth.

Inside a bin at Friday's event are a handful of toy guys that have been brought in by kids who attended.

Authorities say the hope is that the younger generation will be less inclined to use a real one and teach children that violence isn't the answer.

Parents at the event say they are worried that with the crime in the community, it's important for their kids to know the power that a gun holds.

"In today's time, they see the guns in the video games and all over TV. I mean, we definitely just need to educate our kids about lowering gun violence and safety," said Marcus Washington, a father.

The event hosted vendors and bounce houses, showing kids that there are other ways to be safe and have fun this summer while also keeping peace on the streets.

