Local church partners with organization to pay off over $1 million in medical debt

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 9, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Thomasville church has partnered with a national non-profit organization to pay off over $1 million in medical debt in seven South Georgia counties.

Victory Fellowship Church has partnered with RIP Medical Debt to wipe out outstanding medical balances for 735 people in Thomas, Grady, Brooks, Mitchell, Cook and Colquitt counties in Georgia and in Jefferson County, Florida.

The total amount of debt paid off was $1,138,983.98.

“We wanted to give our community a year-end Christmas gift, but we were amazed that a $10,000 donation could relieve so much medical debt. This is a real game-changer for many people," said Lead Pastor at VFC, Jamie Nunnally. “We chose these counties because we have church members who live in them, and these are more rural areas that tend to have a high incidence of low household income. We love the fact that RIP Medical Debt targets people who simply cannot afford to pay their debt, especially veterans.”

The debt-removal of families isn't the first of it's kind in the Peach State. Earlier this week, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young partnered with RIP Medical Debt to pay off more than $1 million for families in the Atlanta area.