Cairo church rebuilding after fire destroyed it

March 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One south Georgia church is beginning to rebuild after a devastating fire last year. An electrical fire devastated the Saint Clair Primitive Baptist Church in Cairo at the beginning of July 2019, Pastor Antonio Bush said.

WCTV cameras caught the aftermath, where flames had burned the walls, ceiling and most of the sanctuary.

It has been more than eight months since service was held inside, but the church is now on the mend and the congregation has called the fire "a blessing in disguise."

"It's been difficult," said Bush. "It was a full-out, gut job. All the walls were taken out. Everything down to the actual frame."

Bush said the insurance settlement and donations from the public are helping them to rebuild. They have been worshiping at a nearby sister church.

The regular church building is empty inside, with exposed installation and electrical wires that are not connected, but the steeple cross has been cleaned of soot and the walls and ceiling are brand new.

"We are going to have a hallelujah time, is all I can say," said Vickie Hundley, the president of the Usher Board .

"At first, it was a shock to everybody, but when you sit down and think about it, it was everything we were wanting and praying for," said church secretary Ashley Willis. "It will be a blessing and a thanksgiving worship service."

Pastor bush said they will be getting the electrical outlets connected soon. The church hopes to host its first service back at the church by June or July. When they do, Pastor Bush said everyone is invited to join them.

