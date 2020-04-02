Local churches pledge to honor CDC guidelines, practice social distancing

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Local pastors and leaders in the faith community are encouraging their congregations to follow CDC guidelines, preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"These guidelines are not about controlling the church but about controlling the spread of this disease," said Bishop Lamar Simmons.

The group held a press conference on their response to the Governor's statewide "Safer at Home" Executive Order; that order includes attending religious services as essential activities.

The leaders pledged their support of the CDC guidelines.

"I don't want to turn anyone away, but you've got to find another place for them that will keep you in the guidelines," said Simmons.

"We've got Palm Sunday on Sunday, we've got Easter Sunday coming up, We've got Passover for the Jewish congregations, we would just like the faith-based community to pay attention to the CDC guidelines and act accordingly," said Leon County Commissioner Desloge.

Desloge and TMH CEO Mark O'Brien discussed the importance of the regulations.

"I don't want to be put in a position of having the Sheriff or Police Chief impede in any way with somebody's service. If you look at Albany though, which is right up the street from us, it was a funeral that they have identified and dozens of people have died from that," said Commissioner Desloge.

"It doesn't take much to create an explosion of COVID-19 in a community," said O'Brien. "We're not talking about somebody else, we're talking about Grandpa Joe, Aunt Martha, and Cousin Tim. We need to protect all of us."

St. John's Episcopal Church has been holding online services since mid-March.

"The way that we can best care for and love our neighbors is to keep our distance from them, at least physically," said The Reverend David Killeen, the Rector at the Church.

St John's has created weekly materials for families online, added to its music catalog, and created pamphlets for the upcoming Holy Days.

Leaders say technology can help churches work around the issue of social distancing, while staying connected.

"If there are persons that have come that are above your number, if you have other rooms in your campus, you can broadcast your service from there," said Simmons.

"Please contact one of the other churches that have that technology and they can help you," said Desloge.

