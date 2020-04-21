Local couple’s public plea for organ donor

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For Jason and Suzanne Richter, it is a day they knew would come, they just did not expect it this soon.

"It was quite a shock because I thought I had 10 to 15 years," Jason told WCTV's Katie Kaplan during a video teleconference call Monday night. "It is awful. I have real low energy and I'm nauseous."

Jason suffers from Polycystic kidney disease, which in recent months has taken a turn for the worse. He said he is now at roughly 5% kidney function. He undergoes daily dialysis at home, which takes up about nine hours every night.

"It's miserable," added Suzanne. "And that's how it will be until he gets a kidney."

The monthly medicine and supplies needed for the treatment has taken over their living room, while the disease has taken over their lives.

"I went from traveling the country in a truck to not being able to leave the house," said Jason, who was forced to leave his job as a truck driver.

The Wewahitchka couple has had a string of bad luck. Jason's disease started acting up shortly after their 2018 wedding and just months before Hurricane Michael ravaged the area. Jason was wait-listed for six months as his disease progressed before he was admitted into a program at the Mayo Clinic.

He is now being treated at the Jacksonville facility but, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, most of his recent appointments have been by video.

"It's been one thing after another. So, we're due for something good," said Suzanne.

Jason is on the organ transplant list, but according to Mayo Clinic's website, he is one of 94,000 people waiting for a kidney.

The Richters said they have been told it could take five years before a cadaver kidney becomes available to Jason.

Suzanne has decided to take matters into her own hands, turning to the public for help.

“If you're healthy, you really only need one kidney. Jason only needs one kidney," she said.

She also has a sticker in her vehicle's back window that says, ‘Share Your Spare’ along with her contact number, 850-227-8306.

The couple is hoping the sacrifice of a total stranger will help them to get their life back. Jason is looking for a Type O blood match. Anyone who might be considering becoming a donor should start with the Mayo Clinic's private health questionnaire.