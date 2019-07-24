Local electric co-ops say they are ready for hurricane season

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Representatives from Florida's electric co-ops gathered in Tallahassee to meet with local media and talk about storm readiness Wednesday.

Co-Ops visiting the Governor's Club for the meetup included Suwannee, Valley, Tri-county, and Talquin.

Based on the storms from the last three years - especially Hurricane Michael - the co-ops are highlighting improved maintenance and the hardening of infrastructure.

"Putting up poles that are taller, stronger, clearing the right of way to keep the trees as much out of the right of way as possible," said Mike Temple, the Director of Administration at Talquin Electric Cooperative. "That, unfortunately, covers or causes much of the damage of the trees falling onto our lines."

"We have been working diligently for the past three years to prepare for future storms by making repairs, trimming lines, clearing right-of-way, doing underground when able and implementing technologies," said Kaitlynn Culpepper, the Community Relations Director, Tri-County Electric Cooperative.

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative says they included automation for the restoration process.

"We've put in a lot of automated switches into our system so that we can isolate sections of our lines to get people on faster," said Jon Little, the Director of Communications with Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative. "We have a very aggressive tree-trimming program that goes on all year long."

The local co-ops said that they are ready for the next hurricane. Given the recent tropical weather in the Big Bend, they've had plenty of experience getting the lights back on after a storm.