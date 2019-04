By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A local man donated nearly a dozen computers to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, to be used for the GED program.

On Thursday, Freddie Figgers, the CEO of Figgers Communications, donated 10 computers to the jail. GCSO says the computers will be used by inmates in the TCC GED program.

Figgers is a Gadsden County native. He said it brings him joy to be able to give back to his hometown.