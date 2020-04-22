Local farms transition to online sales amidst COVID-19 outbreak

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Farmers across the country are changing the way they get their produce to the public. One local farm is remodeling their whole business plan to ensure their food doesn’t go to waste.

Handsome Harvest Farm relies on restaurants and farmers markets to sell their product but the coronavirus has forced them to shift online.

The Quincy farm created a website, adding an order option for their fresh produce. By avoiding extra hands and a third party vendor, they harvest, wash, package and deliver all in house.

The new direct to consumer method has lead to a successful transition for the farm as people are starting to get more weary of where their food is coming from.

“They want to know how many people have handled that food before it’s gotten to them," said Handsome Harvest co-owner Aaron Nicely. "And when they shop directly with farmers they’re very transparent with where it is going.”

The farm also uses the Red Hills Online Market for sales, which gives eighty local farms a chance to sell their product directly to consumers.

The site so busy, they’re no longer accepting new customers

Handsome Harvest Owners tell me they have seen an influx in business and without their business model change, they may have been forced to close. They ask that people continue shop locally and stay safe.