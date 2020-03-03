Valdosta financial advisers share stock market advice in wake of coronavirus uncertainty

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Despite the positive note Monday, Tuesday proved to be another rocky day on Wall Street with stocks down 3% due to fear over the coronavirus outbreak.

The market is seeing it's biggest drop since the Great Recession.

The Dow Jones surged more than 200 points early Tuesday, but slipped to big losses again.

Stocks have seen a "correction" over the past two weeks: a 10% drop from their most recent peak.

The Federal Reserve announced a surprise interest rate cut to try to reassure investors and stabilize the economy.

"If the coronavirus gets bad enough and it causes school systems to close and people not to go about their normal daily living, it effects companies' profitability, which is what the stock market is trying to figure out," Stacy Busch, president and CEO of Busch Wealth Management, said.

Financial advisers at Busch Wealth Management in Valdosta say they're reaching out to clients personally to assure them not to fret. Adviser Kent Patrick says to think long-term and hold steady as the market fluctuates.

"Sometimes people freak out during events like this, and then they sell and go to cash," he said. "That's not always the best possibility."

According to the New York Times, the S&P 500 has seen 10 corrections over the last 20 years. That includes the current correction. The previous one ended in December 2018.

