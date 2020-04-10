Local fisherman spots great white shark in Gulf of Mexico

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

Trent Johnson says Saturday, April 4 was a regular day of fishing for his family when they spotted a great white shark in the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo Trent Johnson)

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) — Trent Johnson says Saturday, April 4 was a regular day of fishing for his family in the Gulf of Mexico.

About 18 miles out from shore, Trent and three others in the boat spotted a rare sight: a great white shark.

"We have never seen any type of shark that big," Trent wrote in an email to WCTV. "It was a very cool experience."

Trent says the video he submitted to WCTV's Fresh Catch page was taken around 1 p.m. that Saturday. He says they were fishing off one of the Air Force towers near Carrabelle.

Check out one of the fish the Johnsons caught during their fishing excursion:

