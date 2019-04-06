Fundraiser held for infant in need of heart transplant

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Several dozen strangers turned out Friday night to support the family of Autumn Fox.

A Chili Cook-Off and Silent Auction were held at the Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education. It was organized by faculty within Tallahassee Community College's nursing program.

"Our care is not limited to the four walls of the places where we're employed," said Dean Stephanie Solomon.

The event was organized after Solomon saw the family's story on WCTV. 7-month-old Autumn Fox is waiting for a heart transplant at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville. Her family has given up nearly everything to be by her side.

The event included free health screenings, a volunteer DJ and an appearance by Tina the Llama. It raised more than $1,000 for the family.

If you would like to help the family in their time of need, you can donate to their GoFundMe Page here.