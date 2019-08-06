Community leaders host summit to address poverty in 32304 zip code

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor hosted the "Prosperity for All" summit on Tuesday.

The series of summits focuses on tackling issues affecting communities in the 32304 zip code, which is reported to be the poorest zip code in Florida.

Community leaders focused on issues ranging from food insecurity, homelessness, mental and behavior issues and limited opportunities for people re-entering society after incarceration. All of those issues could lead to poverty in the community.

"Having a zip code identified as Florida's most impoverished zip code is certainly something that does not make us proud, but to those who've been given much, much is required," said Bill Proctor, Leon County District 1 Commissioner. "We react to that with the understanding that we have the capacity in this community to do greater."

Proctor says that the summit series has gone extraordinarily well. People from local governments, school district, universities, 501c3 organizations, local business, the Tallahassee Chamber, Capital City Chamber, Big Bend Chamber, and other organizations are taking part in the outreach effort.

"It's been a phenomenal response; perhaps one of the most significant projects I've worked on in my career, and hopefully, we can deploy the capable people, the intellectual capital and the financial resources to react to a strategic plan as we begin this back-to-school year," said Proctor.

Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College, and Florida A&M University also supporting the cause.

"FAMU is an active partner in this community. We want to do everything we possibly can do to advance the economic well-being of citizens in this community and around the state," said FAMU president Dr. Larry Robinson.

"When we complete the summit, we will have a packaged request to other stakeholders in carrying the water, in applying new approaches to uplifting in healthcare, with job preparation, with housing in all the areas in which we're looking at and have been reviewing throughout the summer," said Proctor.

The next summit will be held in October.