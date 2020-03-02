Local governments prepare for coronavirus, schools buy extra sanitizing supplies

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Local governments are preparing for the possibility of coronavirus, holding a meeting at City Hall with leaders from around the community.

Both local governments (Tallahassee and Leon County), three major universities (Florida State, FAMU and TCC), two hospitals (TMH and Capital Regional), and leaders from the business community attended the meeting; the biggest takeaway was collaboration.

"The main thing to remember is not to panic, we all knew that the coronavirus was coming to the state of Florida and probably Tallahassee, but we are very well prepared, and let's all use personal hygiene, just like the flu virus, to make sure that we all stay healthy," said Mayor Dailey.

The Mayor confirmed there are not any cases of coronavirus currently in Tallahassee or Leon County.

Leaders agreed to stay on the same page and remain in constant communication.

"The health department is working hand and foot with not only the emergency operations center if it needed to be activated, county government," said Dailey.

Leon County Schools have purchased extra cleaning supplies to keep children and teenagers healthy.

"More gloves, more sanitzing equipment, we've notified our bargaining groups, our teachers, it's all hands on deck to try to rub down surfaces, to decontaminate surfaces throughout our school system," said Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Hanna asks students to stay home if they're feeling sick; not only for one day, but for a full 24 hours after a student's fever breaks.

"It's like the flu on steroids, we're reminding kids to wash their hands as much as they possibly can, to cough into their elbow, and if they're experiencing flu like symptoms, to stay home," said Hanna.

International travelers to Tallahassee make up on three percent of tourists in the area; it's also important to note that they are not coming directly to TLH, but through another airport.

"Passengers that are coming through the Tallahassee airport will have come through another airport where we know they are screening as well," said Dailey.

All stakeholders tell WCTV they continue to monitor the situation, and remain ready to work with the State and the CDC.

